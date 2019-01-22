22 January Open Discussion Sorry for the late posting….. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “22 January Open Discussion”
“Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity” — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
LikeLike
But the only thing more dangerous than ignorance or stupidity is a politician with “good intentions”.
LikeLike
I wonder if he would say that today?? His disciples aren’t saying it. I’m quite sure if he had lived . He would be just as worse.
LikeLike