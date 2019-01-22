*Attempt to ID* Rehoboth Beach- Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspects who are wanted in connection with a shoplifting. The suspects entered the Nike outlet store, selected merchandise and left the store without rendering payment. Anyone with information is reference to the suspects’ identity is asked to please contact Troop 7, Cpl. Fezza at (302-644-5020). Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com