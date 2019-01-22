*Attempt to ID* Rehoboth Beach- Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspects who are wanted in connection with a shoplifting. On January 20, 2019, 3 suspects entered the Old Navy outlet store and removed several pieces of girls and toddler’s clothing. They exited the store without rendering payment for the merchandise. Anyone with information is reference to the suspects’ identity is asked to please contact Troop 7, TFC Oliphant at (302-644-5020). Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com