***ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY****

Millsboro Police Seek Public’s Help in identifying the pictured subject

This subject is wanted in questioning in a shoplifting investigation that occurred at Lowes.

If anyone has information on the identity of the subject, they are asked to contact Patrolman Ebke of the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174 or Christopher.Ebke@cj.state.de.us. You can also comment below with information.

Information can also be provided by Calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.