Bridgesville Police Press Release

On January 16, 2019, an officer from the Bridgeville Police Department with the assistance of the Greenwood Police Department stopped Robert Lowe of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for a traffic violation. Officers determined that criminal activity was afoot. When officers asked Lowe to step out of the vehicle, Lowe immediately fled in the vehicle. After leaving the scene, Lowe threw approximately 3.60 ounces of crack cocaine from the vehicle. After throwing the crack cocaine, Lowe brought the vehicle to a stop and surrendered to officers. Officers immediately recovered the crack cocaine.
Lowe was charged with the following offences:
Possesses a controlled substance in a Tier 5 quantity
Drug dealing
Hindering prosecution
Disregarding a police officer’s signal
Possesses a controlled/counterfeit substance
Moving violation
Lowe was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $36,751.00 secured bail.
