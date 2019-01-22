Bridgesville Police Press Release

On January 16, 2019, an officer from the Bridgeville Police Department with the assistance of the Greenwood Police Department stopped Robert Lowe of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania for a traffic violation. Officers determined that criminal activity was afoot. When officers asked Lowe to step out of the vehicle, Lowe immediately fled in the vehicle. After leaving the scene, Lowe threw approximately 3.60 ounces of crack cocaine from the vehicle. After throwing the crack cocaine, Lowe brought the vehicle to a stop and surrendered to officers. Officers immediately recovered the crack cocaine.

Lowe was charged with the following offences:
Possesses a controlled substance in a Tier 5 quantity
Drug dealing
Hindering prosecution
Disregarding a police officer’s signal
Possesses a controlled/counterfeit substance
Moving violation

Lowe was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $36,751.00 secured bail.

Image may contain: 1 person, beard and closeup
Image may contain: food
Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Bridgesville Police Press Release

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s