Reward Offered* Detectives Conducting Homicide Investigation-Dover

Dover– The Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate a homicide in which a reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

The incident occurred on January 5, 2019 at approximately 5:57 p.m. when Troopers were dispatched to the 200 block of Kentwood Drive, Kentwood Mobile Home Park for a report of a home invasion and shooting. Upon arrival, it was discovered that a 30-year-old male had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body. The victim, 30-year-old Jesse Stanford of Cambridge, MD later succumb to his injuries.

The case continues to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit. Crimestoppers is offering up to a $1,000.00 reward for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to please contact Detective D. Grassi at (302) 365-8441. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2019/01/08/update-victims-name-released-detectives-conducting-homicide-investigation/

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2019/01/06/troopers-investigating-home-invasion-shooting-dover-2/