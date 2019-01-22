Week 2 of the Legislative Session

This week in committee, we continued with briefings on budget subjects such as education, pensions and transportation. We will begin to have bill hearings on January 30th and are looking forward to bringing a lower Eastern Shore perspective to the committee.

On January 18th, we received the 2020 Maryland Operating Budget. We are excited to support economic development to the Eastern Shore in our committee and the overall Capital Budget.

On Thursday, we welcomed Salisbury University’s Research Department to Annapolis. The second annual “Posters on the Bay” was a booming success! Students were able to present their work to over 300 people, including Delegates and Senators from around the State. We sincerely wish these outstanding students success and prosperity in their careers ahead.

Eastern Shore Delegation

Last week, the Eastern Shore Delegation heard from several important organizations on the Eastern Shore. Cailley Tolle, from the Maryland Retailers Association spoke about their 2019 legislative priorities. The Delegation also met with Main Street Maryland (shout out to our friends from Princess Anne) and Secretary Belton from the Department of Natural Resources. The Eastern Shore Delegation is open to the public and hears from scheduled groups from around the state. If you’d like to join us, we meet in Room 431 in the House of Delegates building. This is a great opportunity for organizations to meet present their priorities to the Senators and Delegates representing the Eastern Shore.

Governor Hogan

We were able to witness history as Governor Hogan was sworn in as Maryland’s only Republican governor to be re-elected a second term. We enjoyed seeing friends from the district who joined us in celebrating our Governor and Lieutenant Governor. We are looking forward to another four years with this incredible administration!

Click the video to see the Inauguration of Governor Larry Hogan and Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford.

Thank you for the continuous support! If you would like to contact us with an idea, issue, or concern, please either call: 410-841-3431 or email Carl.Anderton@house.state.md.us. We look forward to hearing from you!

The 2019 Scholarship is now open! Please email carl.anderton@house.state.md.us to recieve this years application.

