WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PRESS RELEASE

Pelligrin, Dwayne

Incident: Violation of a Protective Order

Date of Incident: 13 January 2019

Location : 27000 block of Little Lane, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Dwayne Paul Pellegrin, 54, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 13 January 2019 at 2:15 PM, a deputy arrested Dwayne Pellegrin following an allegation he violated a protective order and committed a theft. According to the complainant in this case, Pellegrin allegedly came to the complainant’s property in violation of the order that barred him from doing so. While there, the complainant reported that Pellegrin stole a “No Trespassing” sign from the yard and a package out of the mailbox.

Upon arrest, the deputy transported Pellegrin to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Pellegrin in the Detention Center in lieu of $20,000.00 bond.

Pritts, Katie

Incident: Theft

Date of Incident: 15 January 2019

Location : 31000 block of Old Ocean City Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Katie Lynn Pritts, 25, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 15 January 2019 at 2:45 PM, a deputy arrested Katie Pritts following an investigation into a theft that had occurred back in September. In this incident, it is alleged that Pritts placed an order for a bushel of crabs, two pounds of shrimp and a dozen ears of corn at a local seafood company. The deputy was told that when Pritts came in to pick up the order, she placed it in her car and drove away without paying.

Upon arrest Pritts was transported to the Central Booking Unit where she was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Pritts on Personal Recognizance.

Pritts was also served with a Bench Warrant that was issued when she failed to appear in an unrelated theft case. The commissioner released he on an unsecured bond on that case.

Charges: Theft

Mullen, Daniel and Ruppert, Melissa

Incident: Possession of Crack Cocaine

Date of Incident: 16 January 2019

Location : N. Salisbury Blvd. at E. Church St., Salisbury, MD

Suspects:

1. Daniel N. Mullen, 55, College Park, MD

2. Melissa R. Ruppert, 32, Littleton, NC

Narrative : On 16 January 2019 at 1:24 AM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Daniel Mullen for a registration violation. During the encounter, Mullen stated that he and his passenger, Melissa Ruppert, were on the way to Ocean City and had somehow become lost. Due to observations made by the deputy, a WCSO Drug K9 was called to the scene for a scan of the vehicle. Following an alert by the K9 for the presence of the odor of illegal drugs and a subsequent search of the vehicle, the deputy located a baggie of what was identified as crack cocaine. Further search of the vehicle revealed five smoking devices and various examples of drug paraphernalia.

Ruppert was also found to be hiding a smoking device in her bra.

Both Mullen and Ruppert were arrested and transported to the Central Booking Unit where they were processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, Mullen was released on Personal Recognizance while Ruppert was released on an Unsecured Bond.

Charges: Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Raab, James

Incident: Burglary Arrest

Date of Incident: 16 January 2019

Location : 3000 block of Gold Hawk Mews, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: James Joseph Raab, Laurel, DE

Narrative : On 16 January 2019 at 9:08 AM, a deputy arrested James Raab in connection with an incident that occurred in the 3000 block of Gold Hawk Mews. It is alleged that Raab came to the residence in the early morning hours of 7 January 2019 when the residents were not home and made entry through a window. Once inside, Raab reportedly stole blank checks from the residence before leaving in an Uber.

During the subsequent investigation, the deputy discovered that Raab made the checks out to himself and forged the victim’s signature before cashing them. The deputy also learned that Raab sent a text message to the victim threatening to burn his residence down. The suspect is known to the victim in this case.

Upon arrest, Raab was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Raab without bond in the Detention Center.

Charges: Burglary 1st Degree, Theft, Threat of Arson, Issuance of a False Document, Forgery

Colonna, Barry

Incident: Assault

Date of Incident: 16 January 2019

Location : 7000 block of Naas Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Barry Keith Colonna, 54, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 16 January 2019 at 4:19 PM, a deputy arrested Barry Keith Colonna in connection with an assault that reportedly occurred in the 7000 block of Naas Road in Salisbury. During the investigation, the deputy met with a victim who stated that she was almost struck in her front yard by a vehicle driven by Barry Colonna. The victim stated she had to jump out of the way as Colonna’s vehicle came to a sliding stop in her front yard. The victim stated that Colonna then accelerated away causing the tires to spin as he “sped off” from the front yard. The victim also added that she believed Colonna made an obscene gesture with only one finger during this incident.

While on scene, the deputy observed twenty feet of tire marks in the victim’s front yard that corroborated her account. During a subsequent interview, Colonna stated to the deputy that while he was unhappy with the victim, he was only trying to identify who she was after Colonna learned the victim made a complaint to the property manager regarding Colonna.

Upon arrest, the deputy transported Colonna to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Colonna in the Detention Center without bond.

Charges: Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Reckless Driving, Negligent Driving

Gaines, Travis

Incident: Assault

Date of Incident: 17 January 2019

Location : 25000 block of Elzey Brown Loop, Mardela Springs, MD

Suspect: Travis Lamont Gaines, 29, Mardela Springs, MD

Narrative : On 17 January 2019 at 12:14 PM, a deputy arrested Travis Gaines in connection with a First Degree Assault reported the day after Christmas. It is alleged in this incident that Gaines was involved in a disturbance in the 25000 block of Elzey Brown Loop when some of the residents came outside to see what the commotion was about. According to the victims in this case, Gaines produced what they believed was a semi-automatic handgun and began pointing it at the victims. At one point Gaines allegedly grabbed one of the victims by the neck and pushed her to the ground.

Gaines fled the area before the arrival of the deputies.

During the investigation, the handgun reportedly used by Gaines was recovered.

A warrant for Gaines arrest was issued and he was located at a residence in Vienna, MD on 17 January 2019 and taken into custody. Gaines was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Gaines in the Detention Center without bond.

Charges: Assault 1st Degree, Assault 2nd Degree, Handgun on Person, Handgun Use / Crime of Violence, Reckless Endangerment

Williams, Sheena

Incident: Most Wanted Arrest

Date of Incident: 17 January 2019

Location : Vienna, MD

Suspect: Sheena Rochelle Williams, 36, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 17 January 2019 at 12:14 PM, a deputy arrested Sheena Williams at a residence in Vienna, MD. Deputies had gone to that location for the purpose of locating a wanted individual, Travis Gaines, and discovered Williams with him.

Williams had been sought on three warrants and had been featured on local media outlets as one of Wicomico’s “Most Wanted” since 2016.

Warrants : Failure to Appear for trial on CDS Possession Not Marijuana, Theft and Escape 2nd Degree

Williams was detained without bond in the Detention Center