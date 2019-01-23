Talbot County Sheriff Recent Arrests

PRESS RELEASES

CDS Arrest: On December 22, 2018 at approximately 10:51 p.m., Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Ocean Gateway at Manadier Road for an equipment violation. Deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as, Ta’Bron Latray Todd, 28 of East New Market, MD and a passenger as Wonderful Ronika Hayes, 29 of Capital Heights, MD. Deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle and discovered 106 Oxycodone pills and $2,000.00 in US currency on Todd and 46 Oxycodone pills and $2,992.00 of US currency on Hayes. Todd and Hayes were placed under arrest and transported to Central Booking for processing. Neither Todd, nor Hayes possessed a prescription for the pills. The US currency and pills were confiscated. Todd and Hayes were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. Todd and Hayes were held a Central Booking pending an initial appearance before the court.

CDS Arrest: On December 23, 2018 at approximately 6:00 pm, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Jowite Street near Port Street for a moving violation. Upon making contact with the occupants of the vehicle, Deputies identified the backseat passenger as Jamal Smith, 32 of Baltimore, Maryland. Talbot County K9 Raven scanned the vehicle giving a positive alert for the presence of a controlled dangerous substance. Deputies conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle resulting in the seizure of Oxycodone prescription pills, which Smith admitted ownership. Smith did not possess a prescription for the pills and was placed under arrest. Smith was charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Smith was processed at the Talbot County Central Booking Unit and released by the District Commissioner on his own personal recognizance.

Warrant Arrest: On December 25, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Celia Ann Ostasewski, 32 of Elkton, Maryland. A Talbot County Circuit Court Warrant was issued on Ostasewski for failing to appear at a scheduled court hearing on the charge of distribution of a controlled substance. Ostasewski was transported to the Talbot County Central Booking Unit where she is being held without bond pending a hearing in front of Talbot County Circuit Court Judge.

Warrant Arrest: On December 27, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Anthony Scott Hunt, 34 of Easton, MD. An arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court charging Hunt with assault. Hunt was taken to Central Booking for processing and was ordered held on no bond at the Talbot County Detention Center pending further court action.

Warrant Arrest: On December 27, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron West, 50 of Easton, MD. An arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court charging West with 1st degree assault, 2nd degree assault and violation of a protective order. West was taken before the District Court Commissioner and was ordered held on no bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.

Warrant Arrest: On December 27, 2018, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stacey West, 50 of Easton, MD. An arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County District Court charging Stacey West with burglary, theft, malicious destruction of property and a violation of a protective order. Stacey West was taken before a District Court Commissioner and ordered held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.

CDS Arrest: On December 28, 2018 at approximately 10:50 pm, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Matthewstown Road near Ocean Gateway for an equipment violation. Deputies identified the driver as, Dustin Joseph Hensley, 29 of Salisbury, MD. A Talbot County Sheriff’s Office K-9 scanned the vehicle and gave a positive alert for the presence of a controlled substance. A search of the vehicle determined Hensley was in possession of Heroin. Hensley was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. Hensley was taken to Central Booking for processing and an initial appearance before the District Court Commissioner, his disposition is unknown.

Warrant Arrest: On January 3, 2019 at approximately11:00 am, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Raymond Allen Gibson, 32 of Cambridge, MD. On January 2, 2019 an arrest warrant/ body attachment was issued by the Talbot County Circuit Court for failing to appear at a scheduled court hearing. Gibson was taken to the Talbot County Detention Center and held on $1,000 full cash bond.

Warrant Arrest: On January 3, 2019 at approximately 11:45 am, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jason Andrew Christopher, 40 of Preston, MD. On December 31, 2018 an arrest warrant was issued by the District Court for Talbot County charging Christopher with possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia/administering equipment. Christopher was taken before the District Court Commissioner where he was ordered released on an unsecured bond of $3,000.

Warrant Arrest: On January 7, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth W. Phillips Jr., 52 of Easton, Maryland. An arrest warrant was issued for Phillips charging him with violation of probation. Phillips was taken to the Talbot County Central Booking Unit for booking and processing. Phillips was taken before the District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance, and was released on his personal recognizance.

CDS Arrest: On January 8, 2019 at approximately 9:30 pm, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a motor vehicle on Ocean Gateway near Plugge Road for a moving violation. Deputies identified the driver as Keanu Ray Eberle, 21 of Riviera Beach, MD. Deputies developed probable cause to search the vehicle and located marijuana and methamphetamine. Eberle was placed under arrest and charged with possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and marijuana. Eberle was taken to Central Booking for processing and was seen by a District Court Commissioner, the disposition is unknown.

Trespassing Arrest: On January 11, 2019 at approximately 6:29 pm, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Kingston Landing Road and Kingston Road for a trespassing complaint. Deputies located Robert Lee Slakes Sr, 49 of Easton, MD illegally on the property riding an ATV. The property was posted “no trespassing” and Slakes was charged on a criminal citation with trespassing. Slakes was escorted from the property and released on his signature.

Warrant Arrest: On January 15, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tremaine Jarrell Molock, 37 of Waldorf, MD. On January 9, 2019 an arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County Circuit Court charging Molock with violation of probation. Molock was transported to Central Booking and was ordered held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.

Warrant Arrest: On January 15, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Keith Lamont Truxon, Jr., 32 of Easton, MD. On January 11, 2019 an arrest warrant was issued by the Talbot County Circuit Court charging Truxon with failure to appear at a scheduled court hearing. Truxon was transported to Central Booking for processing and was ordered held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.

Advertisements