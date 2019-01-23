Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Child Abuse Arrest

PRESS RELEASE

Child Abuse Arrest: On January 21, 2019, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigation Division arrested and charged two Queen Anne, Maryland residents with multiple criminal charges stemming a from child abuse investigation initiated earlier this month. Mallory Kevin Winstead Jr., 29 of the unit block of Flowers Road, Queen Anne, MD was charged with First Degree and Second Degree Child Abuse; Second Degree Assault; Reckless Endangerment; Neglect of a Minor and Obstructing and Hindering. Jessica Jayne Kinsey, 31 of the unit block of Flowers Road, Queen Anne, MD was charged with neglect of a minor; accessory after the fact; and obstructing and hindering. Winstead, Jr. and Kinsey were taken to Talbot County Detention Center where they will have an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

On December 31, 2018, Jessica Kinsey’s 5 month old son was flown to Johns Hopkins Children Center for serious injuries to the head. Testing conducted by doctors at Johns Hopkins showed the child had multiple injuries indicative of abuse. Investigation revealed the child was injured sometime between December 29th and December 30th at the Flowers Road address. The investigation showed the child was in the care and custody of Winstead Jr., Kinsey’s boyfriend, when the injuries occurred. From the outset of the investigation, Jessica Kinsey failed to cooperate with the investigation and maintained a fabricated account of what happened to her son.

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of the Talbot County Department of Social Services throughout the investigation.