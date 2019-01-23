Troopers Arrest Delmar Woman for Aggravated Menacing-Frankford

Frankford- The Delaware State Police have arrested a Delmar woman after a verbal dispute turned physical.

The incident occurred on January 21, 2019 at approximately 1:29 p.m. when Troopers were dispatched to the unit block of Green

Street for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with 22-year-old Michaela B. Scarborough who was standing outside the residence. Further investigation reveled that Scarborough and her 26 year-old boyfriend had engaged in an argument which led to her obtaining a knife and threatening the victim. The victim subsequently sustained cuts from the knife to his upper extremity and declined medical treatment. Present in the residence during this incident was a two year old child who was not injured.

Scarborough was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 4 where she was charged with the following:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Aggravated Menacing

Terroristic Threatening

Assault Third Degree

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Offensive Touching

Scarborough was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was released on $22,501.00 unsecured bond.

