Troopers Arrest Delmar Woman for Aggravated Menacing-Frankford

Frankford- The Delaware State Police have arrested a Delmar woman after a verbal dispute turned physical.

The incident occurred on January 21, 2019 at approximately 1:29 p.m. when Troopers were dispatched to the unit block of Green
Street for a report of a stabbing.  Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with 22-year-old Michaela B. Scarborough who was standing outside the residence.  Further investigation reveled that Scarborough and her 26 year-old boyfriend had engaged in an argument which led to her obtaining a knife and threatening the victim.  The victim subsequently sustained cuts from the knife to his upper extremity and declined medical treatment.  Present in the residence during this incident was a two year old child who was not injured.

Scarborough was taken into custody without incident and transported back to Troop 4 where she was charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony
  • Aggravated Menacing
  • Terroristic Threatening
  • Assault Third Degree
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Offensive Touching

Scarborough was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and was released on $22,501.00 unsecured bond.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of crime or have lost a loved one to a sudden death and are in need of assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline 1800 VICTIM-1. (1800 842-8461). You may also email the unit Director at debra.reed@state.de.us

