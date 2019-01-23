Wicomico County Sheriff Press Release

Incident: DUI / Driving Revoked

Date of Incident: 18 January 2019

Location : Main Street, Pittsville, MD

Suspect: Joseph William Maust, 45, Pittsville, MD

Narrative : On 18 January 2019 at 7:03 PM, a deputy responded to the report of a vehicle in the ditch off of Main Street in Pittsville in the area of Legacy lane. Upon arrival, the deputy detected a heavy odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the driver, Joseph Maust. During the subsequent investigation, Maust revealed he was on his way home from the liquor store.

The deputy placed Maust under arrest after Maust performed poorly on sobriety testing. Maust was transported to the Sheriff’s Office for the chemical breath test on the Intoxilyzer. The result of the test was .26.

The deputy also discovered that Maust’s privilege to drive a vehicle had been revoked by the State of Maryland.

Maust was released upon the issuance of citations.

Charges: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Per Se and Driving While Revoked

Chile-Mendez, Florencio

Incident: DUI

Date of Incident: 20 January 2019

Location : Maryland Avenue at South Salisbury Boulevard, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Florencio Chile-Mendez, 21, Unknown Address in Laurel, DE

Narrative : On 20 January 2019 at 2:08 AM, a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Florencio Chile-Mendez after observing Chile-Mendez driving the wrong way on a one-way street. As the deputy approached the vehicle, the deputy detected as strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from within the vehicle.

The deputy administered sobriety testing which Chile-Mendez performed poorly on. The deputy placed Chile-Mendez under arrest for DUI but during subsequent processing, Chile-Mendez refused to take the breath test.

The deputy transported Chile-Mendez to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Chile-Mendez on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Driving Wrong Way on a One-Way Street

Washington, Karon

Incident: Possession of Cocaine

Date of Incident: 20 January 2019

Location : South Salisbury Boulevard at East main Street, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Karon M. Washington, 21, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 20 January 2019 at 9:05 PM, a deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation. During the encounter, the deputy observed indicators that caused the deputy to summons a WCSO Drug K9 team to the scene. Following a positive alert by the K9, the deputy searched the vehicle and located what was identified as cocaine under the front passenger seat where Karon Washington was sitting.

The deputy placed Washington under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Washington on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Possession of Cocaine

Renninger, Starla

Incident: DUI

Date of Incident: 21 January 2019

Location : South Salisbury Boulevard at East Carroll Street, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Starla M. Renninger, 39, Van Nuys, CA

Narrative : On 21 January 2019 at 12:24 AM, a deputy was stationary on Ohio Avenue at S. Salisbury Boulevard behind a Dodge Charger, waiting for the traffic signal to turn green. When it did, the operator of the Dodge Charger accelerated onto Salisbury Boulevard so quickly, that the wheels were spinning and the rear of Dodge Charger was “fish tailing” back and forth. The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle but the operator of the Dodge Charger continued to accelerate away. The operator ultimately lost control and struck a curb so hard that sparks came flying out from under the Charger while its right front wheel came off.

The deputy made contact with the operator of the now disabled vehicle, Starla Renninger, who initially refused to exit the vehicle and had to be assisted out by law enforcement. The deputy detected a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Renninger and observed she stumbled as she tried to walk.

The deputy placed Renninger under arrest for DUI and attempting to Flee and Elude. Upon transport to the Central Booking Unit, she was processed and brought in front of the District Court Commissioner for an initial appearance. The Commissioner released Renninger on an unsecured bond.

Charges: Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol and Attempting to Flee and Elude

Robertson, Keith

Incident: Possession of Heroin

Date of Incident: 21 January 2019

Location: Snow Hill Road at Spring Avenue, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Keith W. Robertson, 56, Salisbury, MD

Narrative : On 21 January 2019 at 6:39 PM a deputy stopped a vehicle operated by Keith Robertson for a moving violation on Snow Hill Road at Spring Avenue in Salisbury. During the stop, the deputy observed indicators that prompted a request for a Sheriff’s Office Drug K-9 team to respond. Following a positive alert by the K9, the deputy began a search and recovered what was identified as heroin from Robertson.

The deputy placed Robertson under arrest and transported him to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner released Robertson on Personal Recognizance.

Charges: Possession of Heroin

