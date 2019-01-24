CRISFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

SHOOTING FOLLOW UP

Investigation revealed that the shooting occurred outside the residence of 259 Somers Cove Apartment / Crisfield Housing Authority witnessed by approximately 20 individuals who have yet to provide any information. The individual shot was a recent releasee from prison who was sentenced in Circuit Court of Somerset County to 10 years for CDS Distribution, his sentence was reduced by the court to suspend all but 5 years, he served 1 year and 7months for distribution of CDS to a Crisfield police undercover officer in Operations COPS conducted by the Crisfield Police Department in the Housing Authority and was back again living at 128 Somers Cove Apartments. The victim was shot twice (elbow) (Side/ thru and thru) is currently in Shock Trauma in Baltimore City with non-life threatening injuries. He is not cooperating with police at this time. We have received several tips from confidential informants etc. and some concerned citizens as to who may have done this crime. Crisfield Police Department has brought in several individuals who were at the scene but know nothing or have nothing more than hearsay information at this time.

The Crisfield Police Department is asking for the individuals who saw this crime to please come forward and identify the shooter suspect. There were individuals at the scene, who know who the shooter is and can identify him. Additionally, anyone with any relevant information to this crime can contact Captain Luedtke or Lt Rick Taylor / Crisfield Police Department @ 410-968-1323. On-going Investigation

