28 January Open Discussion

I hope everyone has a good week.  Question…..why does Joe always come up in the discussion thread?  Seems like old tired news to me.   I really appreciate everyone participating.  Thank you.

4 thoughts on “28 January Open Discussion

  1. I never use that name…..to me he’s A$$BURROW! I guess the reason is he’s screwed so many folks and then expects folks to patronize something he is affiliated with. NOT ME!

  2. ARCHBISHOP NOLAN OF NYC IS A COWARD HE WONT EXCOMMUNICATE GOV CUOMO FOR SIGNING A LAW ALLOWING 9 MONTH ABORTION AND LIGHTING UP THE WORLD TRADE CENTER PINK IN SUPPORT SHAME ON THIS POS.

