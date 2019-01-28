BERLIN, Md.- Berlin’s Police Department is adding body cams to its gear.
Town officials say they’re hoping for more transparency in the community by making officers wear the cameras.
“In the age of technology you will have a court or you will have people ask, why don’t you have a video of a certain incident?” says Berlin Police Chief Arnold Downing.
One thought on “Berlin’s Police Department Adds Body Cams”
Body cameras have vindicated the police as being racist nationwide
