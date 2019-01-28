Dorchester County Sheriff’s office Press Release

On Tuesday, January 15, 2019 a detective from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s office responded to a residence in the Jenkins Creek area near Cambridge for a reported theft. Upon arrival it was learned that a vulnerable senior citizen had been contacted several times on her computer and that since October of 2018 she had been scammed out of $262,500.00. The investigation revealed a request for an additional $100,000.00. The Detectives along with investigators from Homeland Security arranged for the money to be picked up in Dorchester County by the suspects. On Tuesday, January 22, 2019 a vehicle with Georgia registration was observed in the area of the residence and after the victim and the suspects exchanged phone calls the suspects drove to the victim’s house and attempted to pick up the money. The 3 suspects 2 males and a female were taken into custody and have been identified and charged as follows;

40 year old Efeken Okpilolo

4236 Morning Dew Drive

Powder Spring, Georgia 32 year old Aniesha Satia Womack

2757 Revere Drive

Atlanta, Georgia 32 year old Igho Casey Unukro

Cypress Court 101

Canton, Georgia Theft over $100,000.00, Conspiracy to commit Theft over $100,000.00, Attempted Theft over $100,000.00, 2 counts of attempted theft scheme over $100,000.00, Obtaining Property from a Vulnerable Adult over $100,000.00 and Conspiracy to obtain property from a vulnerable adult over $100,000.00. They are being held pending action by the courts and immigration authorities. The investigation is continuing.