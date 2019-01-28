Ocean Pines Police Urge Motorists to Get Educated on School Bus Safety

On the heels of recent complaints, Ocean Pines Police are reminding area drivers of the rules of the road when it comes to school buses.

“The goal is to keep students safe; and with that in mind, it’s important that drivers stay alert for children who are getting on and off school buses in Ocean Pines,” said Denise Sawyer, marketing and public relations director for the Ocean Pines Association.

Some residents have notified Ocean Pines Police of a few motorists who refuse to stop when approaching a stopped school bus with activated flashing red lights, according to Lieutenant Greg Schoepf.

“Lt. Schoepf tells me that those incidents reportedly took place along Ocean Parkway,” said Sawyer.

Under Maryland law, drivers approaching a stopped school bus with activated flashing red lights must stop for the bus. This applies to drivers in both directions. Drivers approaching the bus from the opposite direction must also stop if there is no physical barrier, such as a grassy median.

Any violation of these laws can result in fines and citations.

“If an officer happens to witness a driver illegally passing a stopped school bus with activated flashing red lights, the driver could face a fine of as much as $570,” said Sawyer.

