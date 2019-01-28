PUBLIC NOTICE-CLOSED SESSION & WORK SESSION TO FOLLOW LEGISLATIVE SESSION-1-28-19

The Salisbury City Council will convene in the regularly scheduled Legislative Session in Council Chambers in the Government Office Building on Monday, January 28, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

Immediately upon the adjournment of the Legislative Session at approximately 7:00 p.m., Council will convene in a Work Session. The Public is invited to attend both sessions.

At approximately 8:00 p.m. Council will entertain a vote to convene in a Closed Session to 1) consult with counsel to obtain legal advice on a legal matter; and 2) to consult with staff, consultants, or other individuals about pending or potential litigation in accordance with the Annotated Code of Maryland §3-305(b)(7)(8).

The public can observe the motion, discussion and vote to convene in Closed Session.

Agenda for Closed Session

8:00 p.m. Motion to Convene in Closed Session

• Discussion Topics:

– Update from Staff/legal advice from Counsel regarding a contract

– Discussion regarding potential litigation

• Motion to Adjourn and reconvene in Open Session

• Report to Public – Council President Heath

Times shown are approximate. Council reserves the right to adjust the agenda as circumstances warrant.

The Council reserves the right to convene in Closed Session as permitted under the Annotated Code of Maryland 3-305(b).

____________________

Kimberly R. Nichols, MMC

City Clerk

1/24/19