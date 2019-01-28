Queen Anne County Sheriff Press Release

QA Press Release

INCIDENT: Fraud

DATE / TIME: 1/23/19 at approximately 2:34 pm

LOCATION: 300 Block of Bryce Road, Queenstown, MD

VICTIM: 55yo female from Queenstown, MD

DETAILS: The victim came into the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff headquarters to report a case of fraud. The victim reported that her bank card information was stolen and used three different times. The victim added that a total of $569.67 was charged on her bank card. This investigation is ongoing.

DEPUTY: Deputy M. Johnston

CASE: 19-0002224

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Motor Vehicle Collision

DATE / TIME: 1/23/19 at approximately 3:10 pm

LOCATION: Safeway Parking lot in Chester, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Bush responded to the above location in reference to a motor vehicle collision. The driver of a Chevrolet Impala was parked in a parking space at the Safeway parking lot. The driver of a Chevrolet Pick-up attempted to park in the parking space next to the Impala. While attempting to turn into the parking space, the pick-up struck the Impala. The drivers had no reported injuries. Both vehicles sustained minor damage.

DEPUTY: Deputy D. Bush

CASE: 19-0002192

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 1/23/19 at approximately 3:54 pm

LOCATION: Royal Farms in Queenstown, MD

ARRESTED: Chad Humphries, 34yo male from Chester, MD

ARRESTED: Stephanie Treadwell, 28yo female from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Bradley responded to the above location in reference to suspicious activity regarding a white van. Deputy Bradley was advised that CDS activity was also involved. Deputy Bradley located the white van and observed three adults, two children, and an infant in the vehicle. Deputy Bradley made contact with the driver, identified as Chad Humphries. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and controlled dangerous substances were found. During his investigation, Deputy Bradley learned that the substances belonged to Humphries. Humphries was charged with CDS Possession not marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Deputy Bradley also learned that one of the occupants in the vehicle, identified as Stephanie Treadwell, had an outstanding warrant through Queen Anne’s County. Treadwell was also placed under arrest.

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Bradley assisted by Deputy First Class L. Pack

CASE: 19-0002195

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Driving under the influence

DATE / TIME: 1/24/19 at approximately 2:26 pm

LOCATION: Route 18 and Hibernia Road, Centreville, MD

DRIVER: Michael Bratcher, 54yo male from Queenstown, MD

DETAILS: While in the area, Deputy Bradley observed a red pick-up truck parked sideways in the middle of the roadway. Deputy Bradley conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Michael Bratcher. While speaking with Bratcher, Deputy Bradley detected an odor of alcohol coming from Bratcher’s breath. Deputy Bradley also detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Alcoholic beverages and marijuana were located in the vehicle. During his investigation, Deputy Bradley also learned that Bratcher’s license was revoked and suspended. Bratcher was issued a civil citation for the possession of marijuana less than 10 grams. Bratcher was also arrested and charged with:

• Driving While Impaired by Alcohol

• Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

• Failure to stay right of center

• Negligent driving

• Driving on revoked license

• Driving on suspended license

• Failure to display a license

• Driving without a license

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Bradley

CASE: 19-0002275