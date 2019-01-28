State Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date: January 25, 2019

Time:  12:14 pm

Location / Address:  32310 Dublin Road, Princess Anne, Somerset County

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property: 30’ x 300’ wood framed poultry house

Owner / Occupants: Linh Tran

Injuries or Deaths: n/a

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $ 200,000                     Contents: $ 5,000

Smoke Alarm Status: n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department: Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department

# of Alarms: 1       # Of Firefighters:  20

Time to Control: 1 hour

Discovered By:  Owner

Area of Origin:  Interior

Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation

Additional Information:  

 

