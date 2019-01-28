State Fire Marshal Press Release

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: January 25, 2019
Time: 12:14 pm
Location / Address: 32310 Dublin Road, Princess Anne, Somerset County
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 30’ x 300’ wood framed poultry house
Owner / Occupants: Linh Tran
Injuries or Deaths: n/a
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $ 200,000 Contents: $ 5,000
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 20
Time to Control: 1 hour
Discovered By: Owner
Area of Origin: Interior
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information:
