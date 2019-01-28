Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Wanted Suspect

Date Posted: Monday, January 28th, 2019

Sussex County– The Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to locate the pictured suspect who is wanted in connection with numerous charges.

Destiny R. Thomas, 26 of Ocean View is currently wanted out of Troops 4, 5, and 7. Thomas is also known to go by the name Katelyn Hill.

Troop 4 charges include:

• Burglary Second Degree Dwelling

• Conspiracy Second Degree

• Theft Under $1500

• Criminal Mischief Under $1000

Troop 5 charges include:

• Criminal Impersonation

Troop 7 charges include:

• Burglary Second Degree Dwelling

• Theft Under $1500 Where a Victim is 62 Years of Age or Older (Felony)

• Criminal Mischief

Troopers have been unable to locate Thomas. Anyone with information regarding the location of Thomas is asked to please contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

Advertisements