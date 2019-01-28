WICOMICO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE·MONDAY, JANUARY 28, 2019

Gravenor, K

Incident: Attempted Murder

Date of Incident: 25 January 2019

Location: 28000 block of Old Quantico Road, Salisbury, MD

Suspect: Kevin Lee Gravenor, 29, Harbeson, DE

Narrative : On 22 January 2019 a deputy responded to a residence in the 28000 block of Quantico Road for the report of a subject who had been struck by a vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy located a female subject in the driveway who was bleeding and obviously suffering from substantial lower extremity injuries. The investigation revealed that this individual had been embroiled in a heated alteration with a former boyfriend, Kevin Gravenor, when Gravenor got into his car and ran the victim over in the driveway. According to the victim and witnesses on scene, Gravenor put the vehicle in reverse and then backed over the victim, running her over a second time, before leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The victim in this case was transported via ambulance to PRMC.

The deputy attempted to locate Gravenor in the immediate aftermath of the incident to no avail. What the deputy did discover was that Gravenor was believed to be in Delaware and had cut off an ankle monitor prior to coming to Salisbury.

A warrant for Gravenor’s arrest was obtained and he was located in Delaware on 25 January 2019 and transported to Wicomico County to face charges in this case. Upon arrest Gravenor was transported to the Central Booking Unit where he was processed and taken in front of the District Court Commissioner. Following an initial appearance, the Commissioner detained Gravenor in the Detention Center without bond.