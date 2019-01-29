29 January Open Discussion

Stay warm people.  Have a great day.

 

Advertisements

3 thoughts on “29 January Open Discussion

  1. POOR Capt black of MSP in Easton arrested for a DUI in pokomoke by DNR that was PAYBACK for arresting a DNR Officer for a DUI …how does it feel demoted trooper black ). PS I hear it was Baldwin that gave them a heads up.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s