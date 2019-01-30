*Attempt to ID* Lewes- Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is wanted in connection with a shoplifting. On 01/28/2019, the pictured suspect entered the CVS pharmacy located in Five Points and removed approximately $1,000.00 worth of male hygiene products and left the store without rendering payment. Anyone with information is reference to the suspect’s identity is asked to please contact Troop 7, Tpr. Nowakowski at (302-644-5020). Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com