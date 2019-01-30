*Attempt to ID* Rehoboth Beach- Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is wanted in connection with a shoplifting incident. On 01/29/2019 at approximately 5:00 p.m., the pictured suspect entered the Old Navy located in the Bayside Outlets, concealed merchandise in her purse, and fled the store in a tan Chevy or GMC SUV that was missing a couple of hubcaps. Anyone with information is reference to the suspect’s identity is asked to please contact Troop 7, CPL. Langdon at (302-644-5020). Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com