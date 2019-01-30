Milford Police Department Requests Public’s Assistance With Identifying Theft Suspect

Incident #: 51-19-1104 Reported: January 29, 2019

Location: Walmart, 939 N DuPont Blvd, Milford, Kent County, DE 19963

Released By: Det. Timothy Maloney on 01/29/2019 at 1523 hours

The Milford Police Department is currently investigating a theft case where the below pictured suspect entered into Walmart, selected merchandise valued over $1000.00 USC, and exited the store without rendering payment for the merchandise. The incident occurred on 01/21/2019 during the evening hours.

Milford Police urge anyone with information on the identity of the below pictured suspect or other information on this investigation to contact Cpl. Kosiorowski at 302.422.8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/tips/