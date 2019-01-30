Queen Anne County Sheriff Press Release

INCIDENT: Driving under the influence

DATE / TIME: 1/25/19 at approximately 11:54 am

LOCATION: 200 Block of Baltimore Road, Stevensville, MD

DRIVER: David Duley, 53yo male from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Cooper responded to the above location in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, DFC Cooper observed a white Ford F-250 in the roadway. The vehicle was running with the driver unconscious in the driver’s seat. While attempting to wake the driver, identified as David Duley, DFC Cooper detected an odor of alcohol coming from the vehicle. DFC Cooper conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Duley. Based on the test results, Duley was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class A. Cooper

CASE: 19-0002366

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Fraud

DATE / TIME: 1/25/19 at approximately 9:18 am

LOCATION: 500 Block of Thompson Creek Road, Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: 29yo female from Queenstown, MD

DETAILS: The victim came into the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff headquarters to report a case of fraud. The victim reported that her bank card information was stolen. The victim added that a total of $3,920.24 was charged to her bank account. This investigation is ongoing.

DEPUTY: Deputy M. Johnston

CASE: 19-0002346

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 1/26/19 at approximately 9:26 am

LOCATION: Royal Farms in Chestertown, MD

DRIVER: Jessica Elbourn, 30yo female from Chestertown, MD

PASSENGER: Adam Doran, 31yo male from Bishopville, MD

DETAILS: While on patrol, Deputy Barlow observed a silver Pontiac traveling with an equipment violation. Deputy Barlow conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Jessica Elbourn. While speaking with Elbourn, Deputy Barlow learned that the vehicle was not registered or insured. Deputy Barlow also learned that the passenger, identified as Adam Doran, possessed marijuana. Both Doran and Elbourn also had suspended licenses. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted and marijuana was located. Elbourn was issued traffic citations for driving with a suspended license, driving an uninsured vehicle, and driving without a license. Doran was issued a civil citation for the possession of marijuana under 10 grams. The vehicle was towed due to both occupants having invalid licenses.

DEPUTY: Deputy M. Barlow

CASE: 19-0002441

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Controlled Dangerous Substance (CDS)

DATE / TIME: 1/26/19 at approximately 3:50 pm

LOCATION: Route 302 at Dell Foxx Road, Barclay, MD

DRIVER: Donovan Cain, 24yo male from Dover, DE

DETAILS: Deputy Sutton observed a silver Dodge vehicle traveling above the posted speed limit. Deputy Sutton conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Donovan Cain. While speaking with Cain, Deputy Sutton detected an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputy Sutton conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located marijuana. Cain was issued a civil citation for the possession of marijuana under 10 grams.

DEPUTY: Deputy E. Sutton

CASE: 19-0002470

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft- Arrest

DATE / TIME: 1/26/19 at approximately 4:25 pm

LOCATION: Chesapeake Antique Center in Queenstown, MD

ARRESTED: Robert Herren III, 45yo male from Glen Burnie, MD

ARRESTED: Russell Dashiells, 46yo male from Glen Burnie, MD

VICTIM: Chesapeake Antique Center, Queenstown, MD

DETAILS: An employee, of the above business, reported that a 20ft trailer was stolen on January 26th. The employee advised that he last saw the trailer parked behind the shop. Deputies were able to identify the suspects through security camera surveillance that showed two suspects hooking the trailer to the back of a green Honda CRV. The two suspects were identified as Robert Herren III and Russell Dashiells. The suspects were located on Winchester Avenue in Grasonville. The trailer was located parked nearby. Deputies learned that the suspects were attempting to transport the trailer to Dashiells’ residence in Glen Burnie. Both suspects were charged with theft, malicious destruction of property, and trespassing. Pictures of the suspects are attached.

DEPUTY: Deputy M. Johnston

CASE: 19-0002473

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 1/27/19 at approximately 2:52 pm

LOCATION: Edge Training Academy in Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: 45yo female from Ridgely, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Frazier responded to the above address in reference to a theft. The victim advised that someone had damaged 2015 silver KIA and stolen her black coach purse. According to the victim, she parked her vehicle on January 27th at approximately 1:45 pm at the Edge Training Academy. The front passenger window of her vehicle was damaged. The victim was notified of the theft and damage at approximately 2:30 pm. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Frazier at 410-758-0770 ext.1243 or afrazier@qac.org

DEPUTY: Deputy A. Frazier

CASE: 19-0002556