Seaford Police Press Release

Press Release

01/29/2019

Home Invasion

Location: 400 Block North Pine Street, Seaford Delaware

Date/Time: 01/28/2019 11:34 P.M.

On Monday January 28th, 2019 shortly after 11:30 P.M., Officers from the Seaford Police Department responded to a residence in the 400 Block of North Pine Street in Seaford for a reported Home Invasion. The investigation revealed that two male suspects entered into a residence and confronted a resident demanding property. One of the suspects displayed a handgun. A struggle between the resident and one of the suspects took place at which time both suspects then fled the scene. The suspects are described as tall, thin white males, one of which had dark hair and a beard. Both suspects fled in an unknown direction. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seaford Police Department at (302)629-6644 extension 0, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, the Seaford Police Department and 911 Center Facebook page, or Detective Mills of the Seaford Police Department.

