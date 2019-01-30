Somerset County Sheriff Recent Arrests

Albert Luberte Christopher of Princess Anne, arrested 1-10-19 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Christopher was later held without bond.

1St Sgt. Bradford charged Persons cited for selling alcohol to persons under the age of 21 during alcohol compliance check throughout the county:

Ansar Nareed of the River Market Gas Station, Pocomoke

Cynthia Vanfossen of the Pocomoke Liquor Store

Ashley Garfstas of the Beer And Soda Drive Thru, Crisfield

Ashley Hicks of the Dash Inn Gas Station, Westover

All persons were cited on a criminal summons charging them with selling alcohol to persons under 21 year of age. All persons were later released on signatures pending District Court actions.

Issaiah Jacob Ballard of Crisfield, arrested 11-22-19 on a warrant for 2nd degree assault, theft over $1,000, and false imprisonment. Ballard was later held on a $25,000 bond.

Dennis Wade Robb Jr. of Marion station, arrested 1-26-19 for possession of suspected cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Robb was later released on personal recognizance. The arrest was the result of a traffic stop conducted by Deputies regarding an unauthorized use of motor vehicle complaint.

Taylor Nichole Laird of Crisfield, arrested 1-28-19 for 2nd degree assault, disturbing school operations, and disorderly conduct. Laird was later held without bond. The arrest was the result of a reported disturbance at the Promise Academy, Marion. School Recourse Officers later learned that Laird was disruptive and threw a desk that struck another student.

Rodney William Burke of Crisfield, arrested 1-29-19 on a warrant for failing to appear in court. Burke was later held without bond.

Dionte Lavar Cottman of Princess Anne, arrested 1-29-19 on a warrant for violation of probation. Cottman was later held without bond.

Cody Lee Boswell of Crisfield, arrested 1-29-19 on a warrant for violation of probation. Boswell was later held without bond.

