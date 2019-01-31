I saw another pizza/sub place opened at 1400 South, and recently the one next to BK on Mt. Hermon Rd. Just what Salisbury needs, more poor-mediocre pizza shops what also serve subs made with cheap slimy Sysco luncheon meats.
Can’t anyone open an actually restaurant with good food, not just reheated slop? And shame on Salisbury for chasing Primo Hoagies out, the were the one decent chain to get a sub.
Please, please, please don’t leave your pets outside in this bitter cold. For the love of God, please have a heart.
WHY do I keep getting a FUCKING SPAM survey Everytime I come on this fucking site ?
Dang it’s cold! I’m staying home, turning the heat up and drinking ice cold beer waiting for crab season….ain’t retirement great!!!!
4 thoughts on “31 January Open Discussion”
