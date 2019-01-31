31 January Open Discussion

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “31 January Open Discussion

  1. I saw another pizza/sub place opened at 1400 South, and recently the one next to BK on Mt. Hermon Rd. Just what Salisbury needs, more poor-mediocre pizza shops what also serve subs made with cheap slimy Sysco luncheon meats.

    Can’t anyone open an actually restaurant with good food, not just reheated slop? And shame on Salisbury for chasing Primo Hoagies out, the were the one decent chain to get a sub.

    Like

    Reply

  4. Dang it’s cold! I’m staying home, turning the heat up and drinking ice cold beer waiting for crab season….ain’t retirement great!!!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s