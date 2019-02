MSP Princess Anne December DUI Arrests

January 31, 2019

The following persons were arrested by Troopers assigned to the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barracks and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the month of December 2018.

• Juvenile, 17 YOA, Salisbury, MD

• Rubicel Arena Cordova, 30 YOA, Hebron, MD

• Luke Britton, 37 YOA, Chincoteague, VA

• Ammad Niazi, 29 YOA, Salisbury, MD

• Thomas Edwards, 58 YOA, Capron, VA

• Patti Evans, 54 YOA, Eden, MD

• William Perdue, 65 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

• Cole Lacey, 33 YOA, Pocomoke, MD

• Sharron Horsey, 26 YOA, Salisbury, MD

• Bryant Cannon, 48 YOA, Princess Anne, MD

• Jamar Alexander, 29 YOA, Crisfield, MD

• Douglas Witte, 62 YOA, Deal Island, MD

• Alejandro Hernandez, 49 YOA, Salisbury, MD

• Maurice Purnell, 27 YOA, New Church, VA

• Eric Ward, 54 YOA, Crisfield, MD

