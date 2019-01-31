MSP Princess Anne Press Release

On 1/30/2019, Troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack conducted a traffic stop in the area of 13 and Eden Allen Road. During the course of the stop probable cause was developed and a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of the following items:

-58.2 grams of Cocaine

-46.1 grams of Marijuana

-Various scheduled pills

-Beretta 9mm Handgun(loaded)

-Taurus .380 Handgun(loaded)

-4 Cell Phones

Both occupants of the vehicle were placed under arrest for possession with intent to distribute CDS, and possession of firearms by prohibited persons.

