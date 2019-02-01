A FATAL HOUSE FIRE IN SALISBURY

WICOMICO COUNTY (February 1, 2019) – Deputy State Fire Marshals are conducting an origin and cause investigation of an early morning house fire that occurred at 201 Louise Avenue in Salisbury. The property is owned by Patricia Evans.

The 911 call was received at approximately 4:22 a.m. from the a neighbor who was alerted by an occupant from the dwelling fire. Firefighters from the Salisbury Fire Company and mutual aid companies assisted with the one-alarm fire. Over 25 fire personnel from the Salisbury Fire Department and mutual aid companies responded to the one-alarm fire which took approximately 45 minutes to control. Firefighters located a deceased adult male victim inside the structure. A male and female occupant, who were able to escape the residence, were transported to Peninsula Regional Medical Center and are being treated for smoke inhalation.

Smoke alarms were present, however, its unknown at this time if they activated. Deputy State Fire Marshals have determined the fire originated in the first floor bedroom and the cause is currently under investigation. Total damages are estimated at approximately 65,000.

The deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the identity and the cause of death. The Office of the State Fire Marshal is being assisted by the Maryland State Police.