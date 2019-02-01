It’s Snowing!

Share your snow pictures!

Image may contain: tree, sky, outdoor and nature

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “It’s Snowing!

  1. What gets me about assbero and his lease warm beer bar is all the SO CALLED REDNECK PATRIOTS TO AMERICA on how he is doing SUPERBOWL SPECIALS ??????? So much for being a patriot huh Joey and your Fake America lovers your a FUCKING HYPOCRITE POS it’s all about your Ego and $$$$$$$$$ FU.

    Like

    Reply

  2. Damn….that was a snow picture 8:16! You got to get your blood pressure under control…A$$BURROW not worth the bad health! He won’t last long in business, never does…doesn’t know how to treat folks, remember he’s rich!!! Ha ha ha at least in his little mind.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s