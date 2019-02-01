Missing Adult With Dementia Area Carolyn Avenue Salisbury



Salisbury Barrack

2765 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Salisbury, Maryland 21801

(410)749-3101 ext. 0

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 2/1/19

Type of Incident: Missing Adult w/ dementia

Date and Time: 2/1/2019 @ 1330 hours

Location: Area of Carolyn Avenue, Wicomico County

Troopers are actively trying to locate a missing person diagnosed with dementia. Frenel Joseph Pierre is described as a black male age 60 years of age was last seen at approximately 1000 hrs wearing blue jeans and a grey sweater. He is approximately 5 ft, 4 inches and 145 pounds. He walked from a residence on Carolyn Avenue which is off of Old Ocean City Road west of Beaglin Park Drive in Salisbury. Please call any local law enforcement agency if you locate him, or 911. The phone number for the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack is 410-749-3101, extension 0.

