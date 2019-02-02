2 February Open Discussion

What is going on this weekend?  Hoping everyone is staying warm.

Advertisements

One thought on “2 February Open Discussion

  1. Laughing at how Joey asking so called patriots to wear Trump hats at his leased Shithole Told him but the pussy won’t post it ….” TRUMP CAN WEAR THAT HAT BC HE IS NOT A TRAITOR JOE YOU SHOULD BE WEARING A PINK PUSSY HAT BC U ARE A TRAITOR” In allowing Football to be watched with his pt patriots and old nursing home clients …The bar looks like one flu over the cookoos nest.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s