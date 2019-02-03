Maryland State Police Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: February 2, 2019

Type of Incident: Third Degree Burglary, Second Degree Assault, False Imprisonment, MDOP

Date and Time: February 2, 2019 @ 11:38 p.m.

Location: Parkwood Apartments, Salisbury MD

Accused #1: Brian James Davidson, W/M, 41 YOA, of Salisbury MD

Charges Accused #1:

1. Third Degree Burglary

2. Second Degree Assault

3. False Imprisonment

4. MDOP

5. Intoxicated Endangerment

(SALISBURY, Md.)

On 2/2/19, at approximately 11:38 p.m., Troopers responded to Parkwood Apartments in reference to an adult disorderly male refusing to leave an apartment there. Troopers had responded to the apartment earlier in the day and had given the male suspect a lawful order not to return to the residence.

Upon arrival on scene, Troopers made contact with the adult female victim and the suspect, identified as Brian James Davidson. Troopers observed the front door jam of the apartment to be broken, valued at $100. Investigation revealed Davidson to be heavily intoxicated.

Troopers learned that Davidson does not live there, kicked in the front door, entered the victim’s apartment, and assaulted the victim by grabbing her shirt and chest. Troopers observed red marks on the victim’s neck and chest consistent with her statements.

The victim also stated Davidson had locked the bedroom doors, preventing her from locking herself in a room, to get away from Davidson. Davidson was also blocking free passage between the victim and the exterior door.

Troopers placed Davidson under arrest and transported him to the Barrack for processing. At the time of this news release, Davidson was awaiting to be seen by a District Court Commissioner.

Advertisements