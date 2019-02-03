Maryland State Police Salisbury Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 2/2/19

Type of Incident: False statement, Possession CDS marijuana, Fraud to avoid prosecution

Hindering/ Obstruction

Date and Time: 10:40 PM

Location: Route 13 at Centre Road, Salisbury, MD 21801

Case number: 19-MSP-004737

Vehicle(s): 2010 Nissan passenger vehicle

Driver: Hurt, Thorne Kennan, 48 year old male of Salisbury, MD

Accused: Hurt, Thorne Kennan, 48 year old male of Salisbury, MD

Charges: False statement, CDS marijuana more than 10 grams, obstructing and hindering and fraud to avoid prosecution.

Disposition: Taken for processing at central booking

Narrative:

On 2/2/19 at 10:40 PM a Trooper from the Salisbury Barrack was on patrol in the area of Route 13 near Centre Road when he conducted a traffic stop on a white Nissan passenger vehicle. While speaking with the driver, the Trooper questioned the identity that the driver provided him, as the driver did not possess a driver’s license, and the Trooper detected deception with the information the driver provided. The Trooper compared a photograph of the name given to the driver seated in the Nissan, and it was confirmed that the driver had provided a false name.

The driver was ordered to exit his vehicle, during which time Troopers observed a large bag of marijuana partially concealed under the driver’s seat. The bag was later determined to be 216.6 grams of marijuana. While conducting a probable cause search of the defendant, he then provided a name of Thorne Hurt and stated that he gave the false name because he did not have a license. A fingerprint

examination with assistance from the FBI confirmed his identity as Thorne Hurt.

The defendant was transported to the Salisbury Barrack for processing and then to WCDC to go before a court commissioner. The defendant was charged with several traffic citations as well as false statement, Possession CDS marijuana greater than 10 grams, obstructing and hindering and fraud to avoid prosecution.

Barrack Commander: Lt. C. Davala

Asst. Barrack Commander: F/Sgt M. Rickard

Asst. Barrack Commander: D/Sgt C. Welch

