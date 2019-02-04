4 February Open Discussion Is anything going on that DOESN’T involve JA? If not enjoy your day. Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “4 February Open Discussion”
Hell yeah…..it’s warming up…..this week will be in 60’s! Time to get the Harley cleaned up and ready to ride!
LikeLike
The Dumbocrats are having their moment in the spotlight with VA Governor Northam….how far back into someone past do you go to look for dirt? Heck I can’t remember what happened a month ago much less 20+ years.
LikeLike
The Patriots and Tom Brady have as many Super Bowl championships as the Steeler have in their entire history! I cant wait to rub that in the face of all the Steeler fans and Brady haters I work with!
LikeLike