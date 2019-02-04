New Jersey Man Charged with Multiple Identity Theft, Fraud Offenses

OCEAN CITY, MD – (January 31, 2019): On November 14, 2018, the Ocean City Police Department began an investigation into theft and credit card fraud after employees at a local hardware store reported fraudulent charges being made the day before. Officers learned a suspect purchased numerous items, primarily power tools and gift cards, with a fraudulent credit card. The total value of the merchandise the suspect attempted to fraudulently obtain was over $1,500.

Through investigation, detectives determined the identity of the suspect to be Tristin K. Haynes, 29, of Teaneck, NJ. It was later learned that Haynes and another accomplice have been involved in similar theft and fraudulent credit card purchases at hardware stores throughout the East Coast.

Detectives have charged Haynes with multiple offenses, including theft and theft scheme of $1,500 to under $25,000, fraud, identity theft, and counterfeit credit card. An arrest warrant was issued by the Maryland District Court on December 11, 2018, and the warrant was served on January 17, 2019. He is currently being held without bond.

