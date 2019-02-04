PUBLIC NOTICE – CLOSED SESSION TO FOLLOW WORK SESSION 2-4-19

The Salisbury City Council will convene in the regularly scheduled Work Session in Council Chambers in the Government Office Building on Monday, February 4, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. The Public is invited to attend.

Immediately upon the adjournment of the Work Session at approximately 6:15 p.m., Council will entertain a vote to convene in a Closed Session to discuss the appointment, employment, assignment, promotion, discipline, demotion, compensation, removal, resignation, or performance evaluation of appointees, employees, or officials over whom this public body has jurisdiction; or any other personnel matter that affects one or more specific individuals as permitted under the Annotated Code of Maryland §3-305(b)(1).

The public can observe the motion, discussion and vote to convene in Closed Session.

Agenda for Closed Session

6:15 p.m. Motion to Convene in Closed Session

• Discussion Topic:

– To discuss a personnel matter

• Motion to Adjourn and reconvene in Open Session

• Report to Public – Council President Heath

Times shown are approximate. Council reserves the right to adjust the agenda as circumstances warrant.

The Council reserves the right to convene in Closed Session as permitted under the Annotated Code of Maryland 3-305(b).