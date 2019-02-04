Week 4 of the Legislative Session

Last week I was asked to address the entire Maryland House of Delegates with a morning prayer. Everyday I am blessed to be here representing my friends on the Eastern Shore. Thank you again for giving me this opportunity!

On Wednesday we heard from Governor Hogan as he gave his 2019 State of the State Address. He spoke about the tax cuts Marylanders have recieved, the importance of bipartisanship and highlighted his legislative agenda. Governor Hogan also discussed the 2020 Budget that was recently released.

In his budget proposal for FY 2020, Governor Hogan fully funded the state retiree prescription program. He also included this funding as a part of his long-term budget outlook for future years. We have received several emails about this issue and I want to assure you that I fully support any effort to regain your hard earned benefits. I have co-sponsored Delegate Bromwell’s bill tilted “HB98-State Employee and Retiree Health and Welfare Benefits Program – Retiree Participation in the State Prescription Drug Benefit Plan”. I will be sure to keep you updated as this bill moves through the House of Delegates.

You can read HB98 here: http://mgaleg.maryland.gov/webmga/frmMain.aspx?id=hb0098&stab=01&pid=billpage&tab=subject3&ys=2019RS

Click the photo to watch Governor Hogan’s 2019 State of the State Address

Republican Caucus Press Conference

Last week the Republican Caucus held a press conference, highlighting their priorities for the 2019 Session. The Commonsense Tax Cut Act of 2019 will lower Maryland income tax rate by a quarter percentage point. The goal of this act is to save middle class Marylanders’ hundreds of millions of dollars every year in taxes by allowing them to keep more of their hard earn money.

The Special Police Officers Act of 2019 gives local government jurisdiction in tailoring a program that ensures more school safety. This program allows more qualified and trained personnel on campus to protect our students.

The One Person One Vote Act of 2019 will be an amendment to the state’s constitution requiring single-member state legislative districts allowing every Marylander’s vote to truly matter. Single-member districts places the power back into the hands of the citizens and gives them a more direct relationship with their representatives.

We were excited to see Evolution Craft Brewing in Annapolis for the Taste of Maryland reception! As one of the only restaurants representing the Eastern Shore, we were excited to have them join us!

The 2019 Scholarship is now open! Please email carl.anderton@house.state.md.us to recieve this years application.

