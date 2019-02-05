Books purchased for 27 Wicomico schools

February 5, 2019 – Salisbury, Md. – Twenty-seven area schools were recently impacted by an $11,269 grant made possible by The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore and the Samuel W. Seidel Memorial Reading Forever Endowment Fund. Since the inception of the annual Reading Forever grants in 1991, more than $163,000 has been distributed to both public and private schools in Wicomico County.

The Reading Forever Fund was established by a gift to The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore from Samuel W. and Marilyn C. Seidel. The mission of the fund is to provide annual grants to schools, grades K through 12. Funds are used by the schools for the purchase of books for libraries and classroom collections other than textbooks, encouraging literacy and developing learning through reading initiatives.

