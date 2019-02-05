Books purchased for 27 Wicomico schools

February 5, 2019 – Salisbury, Md. – Twenty-seven area schools were recently impacted by an $11,269 grant made possible by The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore and the Samuel W. Seidel Memorial Reading Forever Endowment Fund.  Since the inception of the annual Reading Forever grants in 1991, more than $163,000 has been distributed to both public and private schools in Wicomico County.

 

The Reading Forever Fund was established by a gift to The Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore from Samuel W. and Marilyn C. Seidel. The mission of the fund is to provide annual grants to schools, grades K through 12.  Funds are used by the schools for the purchase of books for libraries and classroom collections other than textbooks, encouraging literacy and developing learning through reading initiatives.

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s