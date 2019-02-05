Maryland State Police Salisbury Press Release





Salisbury Barrack

2765 N Salisbury Blvd

Salisbury MD 21801

410-749-3101 ext. 0 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 2/5/2019

Type of Incident: DUI Related Traffic Crash

Date and Time: 02/5/2019 @1617hrs

Location: Mount Hermon Rd @ Phillip Morris DrSalisbury MD

Vehicle 1: 2013 Chevrolet Silverado

Driver of Vehicle 1: Fulton K Singleton Jr (72) of Salisbury MD

Vehicle 2: 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe

Driver of Vehicle 2: Brian L Waters (57) of Salisbury MD

Narrative: On the above time and date, Troopers from the Salisbury Barrack responded to Mount Hermon Rd @ Phillip Morris Dr Salisbury MD for the report of a two vehicle accident. Responding troopers observed ared Chevrolet Silverado and a black Chevrolet Tahoe in the middle of the roadway with obvious damage to both vehicles. Investigation determined that the driverof Vehicle 1, identified as Fulton K Singleton Jr was traveling E/B on Mt Hermon Rd W/O Phillip Morris Dr when he struck the rear of vehicle 2, being operated by Brian L Waters, which was stopped with traffic on E/B Mt Hermon Rd in the same location. Both vehicles were disabled due to the collision. Investigation further revealed that Singleton was operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. He was placed under arrestfor DUI and transported to the Salisbury Barrack for processing. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while impaired by alcohol,negligent driving, failure to control speed to avoid a collision, and his license was confiscated. He was subsequently released from the barrack to a family member. Waters was transported to PRMC for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigating Trooper: TFC W Shelter

Phone Number: 410-749-3101

