Non-fatal Overdoses Leads to Arrest of Salisbury Man

OCEAN CITY, MD – (February 5, 2019): In January 2019, detectives with the Ocean City Police Department’s Narcotics & Vice Unit began an investigation into a suspected drug dealer after two non-fatal heroin overdoses occurred on January 14.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify the dealer as Steavon T. Williams Sr., 43, of Salisbury, MD. Detectives authored and executed a search and seizure for William’s person on January 19. During the search, detectives located large amounts of crack cocaine and a substance that appeared to be heroin. Upon further investigation, detectives determined that the substance was powdered sugar.

Detectives have charged Williams with possession of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute a non-controlled substance represented to be a CDS, and two counts of possession of CDS. Williams was seen by a Maryland District Court Commissioner and transferred to the Worcester County Jail on $5,000 bond. He has since been released from custody after posting bond on January 21.

