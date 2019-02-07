7 February Open Discussion

6 thoughts on “7 February Open Discussion

  2. HAVE you Heard about Jake day allowing a Marijuana dispensary to open within a mile of a school it’s across the street from Backstreet grille on snowhill Rd word is it’s walking zombies on the weekends thanks Jake day you POS.

  6. 11:21 don’t know where you find your lies….but, Mayor Day can’t allow anything plainly on his “own”! He has to get approvals through the City Council and zoning just like any other citizens in Salisbury City limits! Please do your research before posting straight out crap.

