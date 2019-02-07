Come on sunshine…..no more rain!
LikeLike
HAVE you Heard about Jake day allowing a Marijuana dispensary to open within a mile of a school it’s across the street from Backstreet grille on snowhill Rd word is it’s walking zombies on the weekends thanks Jake day you POS.
Working Civic Center and homeboy brought some toot in today boy we gonna get some work done today. I love me some booger sugar
Diaharrea dogs being served at Assburro’s, as we speak.
A friend of mine coined the phrase for the Virginia hierarchy:BJ Justin and the Blackface Boys
11:21 don’t know where you find your lies….but, Mayor Day can’t allow anything plainly on his “own”! He has to get approvals through the City Council and zoning just like any other citizens in Salisbury City limits! Please do your research before posting straight out crap.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
6 thoughts on “7 February Open Discussion”
Come on sunshine…..no more rain!
LikeLike
HAVE you Heard about Jake day allowing a Marijuana dispensary to open within a mile of a school it’s across the street from Backstreet grille on snowhill Rd word is it’s walking zombies on the weekends thanks Jake day you POS.
LikeLike
Working Civic Center and homeboy brought some toot in today boy we gonna get some work done today. I love me some booger sugar
LikeLike
Diaharrea dogs being served at Assburro’s, as we speak.
LikeLike
A friend of mine coined the phrase for the Virginia hierarchy:BJ Justin and the Blackface Boys
LikeLike
11:21 don’t know where you find your lies….but, Mayor Day can’t allow anything plainly on his “own”! He has to get approvals through the City Council and zoning just like any other citizens in Salisbury City limits! Please do your research before posting straight out crap.
LikeLike