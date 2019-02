ALERT LONG GUN LICENSE BILL

SB 737

Limits rifle or shotgun purchases to one per month.

All rifles and shotgun purchases must be registered with and through the state police.

Anyone moving to MD must register all rifles and shotguns.

REQUIRES A LONG GUN PURCHASE LICENSE WITH FINGERPRINTS AND 4 HOURS OF CLASSROOM TRAINING

http://mgaleg.maryland.gov/2019RS/bills/sb/sb0737F.pdf

