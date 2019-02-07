Somerset Pole Building Fire Venton Road

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   February 6, 2019

Time:  3:06 p.m.

Location / Address:  28188 Venton Road, Princess Anne, Somerset Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   100’ x 40’ pole building

Owner / Occupants:   Brian Laird

Injuries or Deaths:   None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $70,000                      Contents: $70,000

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department

# of Alarms: 1     # Of Firefighters: 18

Time to Control: 1 hour 52 minutes

Discovered By:  Neighbor

Area of Origin:  Interior

Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.

 

