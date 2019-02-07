Somerset Pole Building Fire Venton Road

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: February 6, 2019
Time: 3:06 p.m.
Location / Address: 28188 Venton Road, Princess Anne, Somerset Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 100’ x 40’ pole building
Owner / Occupants: Brian Laird
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $70,000 Contents: $70,000
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 18
Time to Control: 1 hour 52 minutes
Discovered By: Neighbor
Area of Origin: Interior
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.